NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The FDA is now reviewing an application submitted by Pfizer in regards to receiving a third dose of the vaccine to help continue to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.
Right now, the booster shot is being offered to those that are immunocompromised which was authorized in August.
Pfizer is now looking for emergency authorization for any person that is 16-years-old or older.
President Biden spoke last week saying that the booster would be available right away to those eligible.
The FDA says they would like to see U.S. data on the booster shot to see if the additional shot will truly help in waning immunity just six months after receiving the second dose.
If the FDA does in fact approve the additional booster, it would then fall on the CDC to determine who qualifies for one.
The President of the World Health Organization says we should concentrate on ensuring more countries have vaccines available before offering additional boosters here.
