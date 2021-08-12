NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Food and Drug Administration could make a decision as soon as Thursday on whether or not a third COVID19 vaccine dose should be given to people with compromised immune systems.

Talks of the third vaccine dose came about after a panel of advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention asked for extra doses for people with suppressed immune systems.

Laura Goff, the Executive Medical Director for the Cancer Patient Care Center at VUMC says it has not been decided which immune-compromised patients would receive the third dose of the covid vaccine but she says officials are looking at patients who receive solid organ transplants and cancer patients going through chemotherapy.

A third covid19 vaccine shot is welcome news to people like Steve Baum and a kidney transplant recipient and Myra Curry who is a cancer survivor.

“I think it’s a great idea. I completed my Moderna shot back in March,” said Steve Baum whose transplant happened in 2019.

“As a patient, I have no hesitancy at all about taking it,” said Myra Curry who is a cancer survivor and said she received her first two vaccine shots while going through chemotherapy. “I think as cancer survivors or any immunosuppressed disease, you need to do everything you can to help yourself. I feel like our science, our doctors have studied this very intense and they have done the research,” Curry added.

Even though this additional covid vaccine shot is often referred to as a booster shot, Cancer doctor, Laura Goff said people should think of it differently.

“Really they’re looking rather than as a booster shot, this isn’t really truly a booster shot but more whether or not a third dose is just going to be part of the series for patients who are immune-suppressed,” Dr. Goff said.

She said despite immune-suppressed patients being fully vaccinated, they are still at a higher risk to become breakthrough cases or even be hospitalized for covid

“Additionally, while their immune system is down, they may not mount that same response to vaccines and get the needed protection from it. and may need extra doses to really build up their immune system to counteract a covid infection,” Dr. Goff said.

Patients and Doctors say the vaccine is safe for those with compromised immune systems.

“It didn’t impact my medication. and I had to sign off by multiple doctors to do that,” Transplant recipient Steven Baum said.

“I felt fine. I mean like everyone else on the second shot I had a bit of a fever but really it was not bad at all. Very few side effects and it was gone by the next day. It was fine. It did not affect my treatment at all,” said Cancer survivor Curry.

“We don’t think this increases their risk for cancer coming back or cancer complications and really the best protection for these patients undergoing cancer chemotherapy is to go ahead and get vaccinated,” Dr. Goff said.

If the FDA gives emergency authorization for a third COVID19 vaccine dose, a CDC advisory group is scheduled to meet on Friday and may vote on whether to officially recommend a third vaccine shot.

“If you are a transplant recipient you deal with a team every day. don’t go by what friends say or what you read on the internet. go by what your doctor says,” Baum said.

“I will definitely be first in line as soon as my doctor Laura Goff gives me the go-ahead,” Curry said.

The Emergency Use Authorization for this third COVID19 vaccine shot that’s being considered does not apply to healthy people who are fully vaccinated.

But Dr. Goff says if the third vaccine shot gets the green light, they are preparing to administer it.

“At Vanderbilt, we are trying to get ready to treat our patients as soon as possible if the FDA does go ahead and recommend this is necessary for our patients with transplants and undergoing chemotherapy,” said Dr. Goff