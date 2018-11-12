FDA expected to announce new restrictions on e-cigarettes

The FDA is expected to announce major restrictions this week on e-cigarettes in an effort to cut back on teens vaping.
The FDA has called teen vaping an epidemic.
"I have friends that vape. I have family members that vape . Everybody vapes now," said Nashville resident Will Sullivan.
The restrictions include pulling flavored e-cigs from conveniences stores like gas stations and requiring people verify they're over 18 when buying online.
Flavored e-cigarettes have been accused of marketing to teens, offering enticing flavors like strawberry and Lucky Charms.
"I think it's good to have those options for people who want them, but I think the marketing behind them whether it be trying to replicate almost exact the name of a cereal you're trying to replicate is a little irresponsible because that can be attractive to youth," said Bo Landry, Chief Operating Officer of Saffire Vapor in the Midstate.
Juuls are one of the most popular brand of e-cigarettes. They are very small, resembling a USB Flash Drive, and can often be hidden.
"That's a pretty concerning thing to me because there is nicotine in them even though you can get nicotine-free ones because it's still forming a habit," said Sullivan.
Restrictions on online sales would require the buyer to show an ID proving they're 18 or older, the legal age to buy e-cigarettes in Tennessee, when the package is delivered.
