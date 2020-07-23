NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Food and Drug Administration is urging people to check the hand sanitizers. The FDA is expanding the list of recalled sanitizers to include 75 products.
News 4 found out people need to look out for methanol, which is sometimes referred to as "wood alcohol.”
It’s a substance that medical experts said can be toxic when absorbed through the skin or ingested and can also be life-threatening.
“It’s metabolized in a different way and can cause serious brain injury,” Dr. William Schaffner, who is an Infectious Disease doctor at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, said.
All the products appear to have been produced in Mexico and include brands such as Blumen, Klar and Danver instant hand sanitizer and Modesa instant hand sanitizer moisturizers and vitamin E.
The FDA told people to watch out for novelty brands such as “Hello Kitty” hand sanitizer.
“You see it at so many commercial establishments, stores and at the checkout counter,” Schaffner said.
Some on the list can be found at stores like Walmart and Costco.
While hand sanitizers are of course effective, the FDA said truly the best thing you can do is wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
“It’ll actually take off all the dry skin on your hands and rinses everything away,” Schaffner said.
Medical experts said before you buy, look at the ingredients.
If you are using hand sanitizer, make sure to use a product that does not contain methanol and contains at least 60 percent ethanol.
According to NBC News, 10 deaths and several hospitalizations in Arizona and New Mexico are believed to be linked to methanol in hand sanitizers. Though the brands have not been confirmed.
For a full list of good and bad hand sanitizers from the FDA, click here.
And here is the latest information from the FDA, click here.
