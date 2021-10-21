NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – A mix and match approach to COVID-19 vaccines is now authorized by the FDA.
People age 65 and older or at high risk can receive Moderna’s booster six months after their last shot. The booster is half the dosage of the normal Moderna shot.
Meanwhile, Johnson & Johnson’s booster can be administered at least two months after the first shot. The company says the booster provides 94% protection against moderate to severe COVID-19 symptoms.
While Moderna is only for people age 65 and older, the FDA is recommending J&J’s booster go to people age 18 and older.
However, Dr. Ashish Jha, dean at Brown University School of Public Health, thinks that could change soon. “I think that data's really emerging that people over 40 probably would benefit and over time, I could imagine even younger people getting it,” explains Jha.
Mixing-and-matching shots is also up for debate today, with data from the National Institute of Health showing people who got the J&J vaccine would have a particular benefit.
New research shows antibody levels rose 76-fold with a combination of J&J shot and Moderna’s booster compared to a minimal increase with another shot and J&J.
"You don't have to worry about getting a Moderna shot if you got Moderna before or a Pfizer shot.” Jha says. “If you got Pfizer before you really can get any of the vaccines as a booster and it will work just as well as the original"
The CDC advisory committee is expected to vote on both boosters and mixing and matching Thursday.
