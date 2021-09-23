NASHVILLE (WSMV) - More people will soon be able to receive a booster shot from Pfizer after the FDA gave the stamp of approval.
The two main groups that have been approved are those 65 years of age or older and people at high risk. High risk includes teachers, day care staff and healthcare workers.
Previously, Pfizer had asked for approval on a booster shot for anyone 16 years of age or older who had been full vaccinated stating there was evidence that immunity was waning with time.
The Center for Disease Control and Prevention's Vaccine Advisors have been meeting to discuss the possible need of a boost shot.
They will meet again Thursday to discuss specifics based on the FDA new approval.
Those that qualify and had their second dose more than six months ago could receive a booster shot by the end of this week.
