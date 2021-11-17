NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – All adults could soon become eligible for Pfizer's COVID-19 booster shot.
Pfizer filed for emergency use authorization for its COVID-19 booster shot on Tuesday, which would make anyone 18 years old or older eligible.
Right now, only people 65 and older, or at high risk, are considered to be eligible.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) says its vaccine advisors will not meet to discuss the matter which means the FDA’s decision on authorization could happen any time.
The Center for Disease Control and Prevention already has a meeting scheduled with their advisory committee on immunization practices this Friday.
Booster timelines would still be the same criteria for older and high-risk Americans: at least six months after their last dose for Pfizer or Moderna and two months after if they received Johnson & Johnson.
“It just makes the chances of getting infected incredibly low,” explains Dr. Kavita Patel, NBC News medical contributor. “And that if you do get infected that you don't suffer some of those really severe complications from the disease.”
Pfizer has also applied for emergency use authorization for its experimental antiviral pill to treat COVID-19, claiming it reduces hospitalization and deaths by 89%.
The state department of health is reporting that 48. 9% of Tennesseans are fully vaccinated.
So far, more than 600,000 Tennesseans have received a booster shot of either Pfizer or Moderna.
