NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Scammers are preying on those staying at home during the coronavirus pandemic.
The FBI said scammers are pretending to be government agencies to get you to hand over your personal information.
News4 spoke with Assistant Special Agent In Charge Matthew Foster about the national problem.
"Now, once again, you have a situation where people are scared and then they're in their homes, they're looking at their computers, and someone tries to trick them into downloading news or information or purports to be a government agency and there's just a little typo in that link and they don't catch it," Foster said.
Foster's biggest concerns center around long term impacts and if someone loses money to the scammers.
His advice while we stay home is to look at links closely and know that government agencies are not asking for your info when it comes to the coronavirus.
If you've run across any of these scams, the FBI wants to know about it. You can report it to their Internet Crime Complaint Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.