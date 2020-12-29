NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Families and business owners got a first look at their homes and properties after the Christmas Day bombing.
For the Rasmussens, they could see their Christmas tree still standing.
“There was a symbol of hope in the middle of that debris field,” Jeffrey Rasmussen said.
Police evacuated them minutes before an RV exploded on 2nd Avenue. It’s an action they'll always be grateful for.
“Just seeing where the RV was parked and where it blew up was just paces from our door. And that’s a front door I have walked out almost daily with my babies in the stroller,” Noelle Rasmussen said.
The FBI's Victim Services Division is helping families like the Rasmussens with basic needs. It includes anything from helping board up a home or business to getting medications or a driver's license.
News4 spoke with Beci Elam who is the supervisor for the team of agents, analysts, and victim specialists in the division.
“Essentially, the crux of what they do is listen and at the end of the day, find out what their needs are and that goes a long way to sort of helping them meet whatever emotional crisis that they're in,” Elam said.
So far, Elam said they've worked with more than 200 people impacted by the explosion.
"It's always rewarding to be able to help somebody out in a situation like that,” Elam said.
For families who may have to start from scratch, they're staying positive.
"I’m going to tell my four year old that I have hope and I want to give him hope,” Rasmussen said.
The FBI Victim Services Division said they're taking this day by day, but said they'll be here for as long as they're needed.
If you were impacted by this bombing and need help, give the FBI field offices a call at either (865) 544-0751 or (901) 747-4300.
