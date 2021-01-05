News4 Investigates has also learned tonight the FBI believes that bombing was not domestic terrorism, and that will have a major impact on the money that 2nd Avenue businesses will get from their insurance.

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - An FBI source close to the Christmas day bombing investigation tells News4 Investigates that evidence indicates it was not an act of domestic terrorism.

The FBI has a series of conditions it has to meet to declare a bombing domestic terrorism, including intimidating civilians and affecting the conduct of a government.

Because the motive of accused bomber Anthony Warner is not known at this time, the disaster's designation has proven difficult, according to federal sources.

It comes as businesses on 2nd Avenue begin to evaluate their insurance options, as many do not have terrorism insurance.

If the FBI officially declares that the bombing was not domestic terrorism, it will come as a relief to many businesses, who feared their lack of terrorism coverage means they would be shut out of insurance money.

Already, business owners like Lior Rose, who owns a tattoo parlor on 2nd Avenue, is getting disappointing news from his insurance company.

“Our insurance is not going to cover a lot of the damages that we have,” Rose said.

Mark Friedlander, director of corporate communications for the Insurance Information Institute, said most standard insurance for businesses and homes does cover explosions.

Friedlander also said that if businesses have interruption insurance, it would certainly help cover costs.

“Like I said, it’s an option coverage – only 1/3 of businesses have it. But certainly, it comes into play here as well,” Friedlander said.

