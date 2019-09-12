MEMPHIS, TN (WSMV) - The FBI is searching for a man who may have important information pertaining to the identity of a child victim in an ongoing sexual exploitation investigation.
A video depicting the unidentified male, known only as John Doe 41, was first seen by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. They believe the video was produced between 2016 and 2018.
John Doe 41 is described as a black male, likely between 18 and 20 years old with a thin build and black hair.
No charges have been filed in the case and the man is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
If you have any information, call 1-800-CALL-FBI or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.
