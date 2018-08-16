NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The FBI is working to identify a man who may have information about a victim in a child pornography investigation.
According to the FBI, the man was seen in a video with the child victim.
The video was found by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in October 2017. It is believed to have been produced before then.
The man is believed to have "critical information" about the child's identity.
"John Doe" is heavyset with dark-colored hair and is believed to be in his 30s or 40s.
The FBI said charges have not been filed against the man at this time.
Anyone with information about this man is asked to call the FBI’s toll-free tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI.
