NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The Federal Bureau of Investigation is seeking assistance from the public to identify an unknown female who may have critical information pertaining to the identity of a child victim in an ongoing sexual exploitation investigation.
The individual, known only as Jane Doe 43, was shown with a child initially in a video in October 2019.
Jane Doe 43 is described as a white female with dark hair between 20 and 30 years of age. She is heard speaking English in a video.
Anyone with information should submit a tip online here, or call the FBI's toll-free tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI.
This individual is being sought as part of the FBI’s Operation Rescue Me and Endangered Child Alert Program (ECAP) initiatives, both of which represent strategic partnerships between the FBI and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Operation Rescue Me focuses on utilizing clues obtained through in-depth image analysis to identify the child victims depicted in child exploitation material, while ECAP seeks national and international media exposure of unknown adults (referred to as John/Jane Does) who visibly display their faces and/or other distinguishing characteristics in association with child pornography images.
