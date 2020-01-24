LA VERGNE, TN. (WSMV) - The Federal Bureau of Investigation is seeking the public's help in identifying a man who robbed a bank in La Vergne Friday morning.
Investigators say that around 9:30 a.m. an unknown man entered into the Regions Bank located at 5021 Murfreesboro Road and passed a robbery demand to one of the tellers and fled the scene.
The suspect is described as a black male, approximately 5'6" to 5'8" tall, with a medium build.
He was last seen wearing sunglasses, a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt, gloves and driving away from the scene in a light-colored Maxima.
If you know any information on this incident, you are asked to contact the FBI Nashville Resident Agency at 615-232-7500 or online tips.fbi.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.