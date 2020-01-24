Regions Bank Robbery Suspect

Regions Bank Robbery Suspect

 Courtesy: FBI

LA VERGNE, TN. (WSMV) - The Federal Bureau of Investigation is seeking the public's help in identifying a man who robbed a bank in La Vergne Friday morning. 

Investigators say that around 9:30 a.m. an unknown man entered into the Regions Bank located at 5021 Murfreesboro Road and passed a robbery demand to one of the tellers and fled the scene.

The suspect is described as a black male, approximately 5'6" to 5'8" tall, with a medium build. 

He was last seen wearing sunglasses, a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt, gloves and driving away from the scene in a light-colored Maxima. 

If you know any information on this incident, you are asked to contact the FBI Nashville Resident Agency at 615-232-7500 or online tips.fbi.gov

 

