NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- A new company falls victim to ransomware attacks every 14 seconds, according to a 2017 study by "Cybersecurity Ventures", and the FBI is working to stop the criminals.
News4 spoke to Kevin Varpness. He works for the FBI’s Cyber and Counter Intelligence team in Nashville and says ransomware attacks are a growing problem.
“The loss amounts are growing significantly,” he said. He told us the criminals are changing tactics. “There’s an uptick in specific attacks at organizations that have more financial backing,” Varpness said.
We asked how people can keep their information safe. He said strong passwords and antivirus software are important. He also said to never click on links you don’t know anything about.
Also, be watch where you access WiFi. “Be aware of the organization you’re connecting to and what their security posture may be,” Varpness said.
Varpness said the FBI uses an internet crime complaint center to link similar ransomware cases together, so they can hold criminals accountable.
To report ransomware or fraudulent activity to the FBI click here.
