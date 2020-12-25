NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Federal Bureau of Investigation has opened a tipline as they continue to assist Metro Police in investigating the Friday morning explosion in downtown Nashville.

The FBI is encouraging anyone with images, videos, or other information related to the explosion to submit them via their online tipline.

To submit a tip to the FBI click here.

