Nashville Explosion

Emergency personnel work at the scene of an explosion in downtown Nashville, Tenn., Friday, Dec. 25, 2020. Buildings shook in the immediate area and beyond after a loud boom was heard early Christmas morning.(AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Federal Bureau of Investigation has opened a tipline as they continue to assist Metro Police in investigating the Friday morning explosion in downtown Nashville. 

The FBI is encouraging anyone with images, videos, or other information related to the explosion to submit them via their online tipline. 

To submit a tip to the FBI click here. 

