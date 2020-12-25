NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Federal Bureau of Investigation has opened a tipline as they continue to assist Metro Police in investigating the Friday morning explosion in downtown Nashville.
https://t.co/4waMu8SSl5 is open@now for tips related to this bombing.— Nashville EOC/OEM (@NashvilleEOC) December 25, 2020
The FBI is encouraging anyone with images, videos, or other information related to the explosion to submit them via their online tipline.
To submit a tip to the FBI click here.
