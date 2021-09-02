NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Federal Bureau of Investigation on Thursday charged another Tennessean for their alleged involvement in the January 6 U.S. Capitol riot.
The FBI says Christopher Michael Cunningham entered the capitol building on January 6 while congress was certifying the results of the 2020 presidential election.
Cunningham was identified inside the capitol in a number of different ways.
In February, Cunningham called Metro Police to his property to report a theft. During an interaction with the responding officer recorded on the officer's body camera, Cunningham identified himself and admitted to being inside the capitol on January 6.
An arrest warrant states a Google account linked to Cunningham was recorded entering and exiting the capitol building on January 6.
Facebook photos, surveillance footage and open source images from the New York Times and Getty Images also captured Cunningham, wearing a striped hat, inside the capitol building, according to the warrant.
A former co-worker of Cunningham's also identified him in a surveillance photo during an interview with the FBI.
Cunningham is being charged with entering a restricted building or grounds without lawful authority to do so, "with intent to impede or disrupt the orderly conduct of Government business or official functions."
