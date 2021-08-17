NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - FBI Nashville Resident Agency and the U.S. Attorney's Office for Middle Tennessee are encouraging the public to speak up about hate crimes.
The FBI released a statement claiming that hate crimes and discrimination are among the highest priority for the bureau.
"Investigating hate crimes is the highest priority of the FBI’s Civil Rights program due to the devastating impact they have on families and communities,” said Douglas M. Korneski, Special Agent in Charge of the Memphis Field Office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
The FBI added that protecting the rights of everyone is a priority they will ensure to their utmost ability. "The FBI is committed to protecting the civil rights of all people, and we will aggressively pursue those who commit criminal offenses based on bias.”
What exactly constitutes a hate crime according to the FBI? The bureau clarified a hate crime is a "criminal offense against a person or property motivated in whole or in part by an offender’s bias against a race, religion, disability, sexual orientation, ethnicity, gender, or gender identity."
The FBI is asking anyone who has been a victim to contact them at 1-800-CALL-FBI or to submit a tip online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.