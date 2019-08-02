NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Metro Police officers from the West Precinct are looking for two men in connection with a bank robbery in Bellevue.
Investigators shared surveillance photos which showed one of the men wore a hat with camouflage face netting and the other wore a brightly-colored safety vest.
Regions Bank officials said no employee or customers were injured during the holdup at the Regions Bank at 181 Belle Forest Circle around 5 p.m. Friday.
The men were armed with guns, demanded money, and drove away in a gray 4-door sedan.
