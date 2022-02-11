NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – The Federal Bureau of Investigation asked the public for assistance Friday locating a serial bank robbery suspect responsible for robberies in Tennessee and Alabama.
The FBI said that the unknown man is believed to be responsible for at least eight bank robberies and one attempted bank robbery. The most recent theft took place on Feb. 9th at Citizens Bank located at 25530 Al-127 in Elkmont, Alabama.
Officials describe the man as approximately 26-40 years old, 5'6" to 5'10" tall, 160lbs to 190lbs, bald with possibly brown or green eyes, and a short brown trimmed beard. He is also described as walking with a straight-backed posture, arms swinging slightly away from his body.
In each robbery, the suspect has been disguised with a mask and has worn different clothing.
The FBI said they believe the same suspect committed the following robberies:
- Dec. 6th, 2021, First Horizon Bank, 324 N. Cedar Bluff Road, Knoxville, Tennessee – The unknown male was wearing a black or dark-colored mask, light gray or cream-colored polo shirt with a long sleeve black shirt underneath, blue jeans, and black & white athletic shoes.
- Dec. 13th, 2021, First Horizon Bank, 154 Cason Lane, Murfreesboro, Tennessee (formerly First Tennessee Bank) - The unknown male was wearing a black t-shirt with a gray or dark green Under Armor shirt underneath the t-shirt, a black hat, black face mask, and blue jeans.
- Dec. 17th, 2021, First Citizens Bank, 100 S. Campbell Station Road, Knoxville, Tennessee – The unknown male was wearing a black mask, black baseball cap, black long sleeve shirt with "Rocawear" logo on the left chest, dark-colored pants, and black "New Balance" athletic shoes with white trim.
- Jan. 7th, 2022, Fifth Third Bank, 2437 Old Fort Parkway, Murfreesboro, Tennessee - The unknown male was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, black shoes, gray gloves, a tan hat, and a mask.
- Jan. 10th, 2022, First Horizon Bank, 11865 Parkside Drive, Knoxville, Tennessee – The unknown male was wearing a gray beanie with the "STP" logo on front, a white mask, light gray hoodie with a large "Champion" logo on the chest, blue jeans, and white athletic shoes.
- Jan. 21st, 2022, Fifth Third Bank, 525 Donelson Pike, Nashville, Tennessee – The unknown male was wearing a black mask, black beanie cap, white/gray arctic camo hoodie with a red design arm, blue jeans, and black shoes with white soles.
- Feb. 2nd, 2022, Renasant Bank, 4422 Lebanon Pike, Nashville, Tennessee – The unknown male was wearing a gray mask, black baseball cap with red/orange logo, light gray hoodie, blue jeans, and dark shoes with white soles.
- Feb. 7th, 2022, Citizens Bank, 25530 AL-127, Elkmont, Alabama - The unknown male was wearing a gray Chattanooga turkey-trot shirt, Nashville Predators baseball cap, and an N-95 mask with yellow straps.
- (Attempted bank robbery) Feb. 7th, 2022, Regions Bank, 1101 E US Highway 72, Athens, Alabama - The unknown male was wearing a long-sleeve gray t-shirt with an orange turkey on the front, a gray face mask with a circular Alabama logo, and a gray hat with black bill and Nashville Predators symbol on the front.
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the FBI Nashville Resident Agency (615)232-7500, the FBI Knoxville Field Office at (865)544-0751, or the FBI Birmingham Field Office at (206)326-6166.
