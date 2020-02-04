Charlotte Pike bank robbery 2-4-20

Photos: FBI Memphis

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The FBI is looking for a person who robbed a bank in Nashville Tuesday morning.

The suspect robbed the Regions Bank on the 6700 block of Charlotte Pike just after 11:00 a.m.

The suspect was in a black hoodie and wore a rubber mask during the robbery. They drove away from the scene in a black van.

Police say no weapon was shown during the robbery.

Getaway van - 2-4-20 bank robbery

Photo: FBI Memphis

If you have any information about this robbery or know who the suspect is, you are encouraged to call police.

 

