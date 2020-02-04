NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The FBI is looking for a person who robbed a bank in Nashville Tuesday morning.
The suspect robbed the Regions Bank on the 6700 block of Charlotte Pike just after 11:00 a.m.
The suspect was in a black hoodie and wore a rubber mask during the robbery. They drove away from the scene in a black van.
Police say no weapon was shown during the robbery.
If you have any information about this robbery or know who the suspect is, you are encouraged to call police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.