The recent mass shootings have local FBI agents on high alert because every time one of these tragedies takes place, they see an increase in fake or hoax online threats.
"People see what's going on in the news and they think, 'oh, that looks like a great idea,' and it absolutely is not a good idea," said Kevin Varpness, who oversees the FBI's cyber and counter intelligence squad in Nashville.
In many cases, kids are just venting or joking around, but the FBI takes all threats seriously.
They pour tons of resources into investigating threatening posts on social media, and when they catch those responsible, the consequences are grave.
"It can be up to five years in prison. If someone is injured due to the response to the threat, that can be up to 20 years in prison," said Varpness.
FBI agents have been out speaking to students, warning them to: "think before they post."
"No one should ever post a threat online, and if someone sees a threat online, they need to contact law enforcement immediately," said Varpness.
Theyre also encouraging parents to take action.
"Parents talk to your children about responsible use of social media. Talk to them about healthy ways to deal with stress, and healthy ways to deal with their emotions, and that's where everything starts is parents talking to their children and getting children the help and the assistance that they need," said Varpness.
Fbi agents said if you see a threat on social media, report it, but don't share or forward it until law enforcement has had the chance to investigate.
Doing that can spread misinformation and cause panic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.