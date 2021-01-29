NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A Kentucky man is facing charges after the FBI opened an investigation for his possible involvement in the Christmas day bombing.
Court papers state that hours after the explosion in Nashville, the FBI received a tip about James Keith Ray who was ranting online about AT&T.
Ray reportedly stated that, "AT&T was abusing their power and how their (AT&T's) policies were criminal." Investigators looked to interview Ray and found that the FBI was aware of previous concerning statements he had made.
In September, Ray posted comments on Facebook about AT&T, Apple, Facebook, Walmart, and Independence Bank in Bowling Green, KY. Some of those comments included:
News4 went back in our email inbox and found a direct email from Ray on July 1st, 2018. The email stated the following:
The email also included a YouTube video about alleged harassment by multiple people and law enforcement in Kentucky.
According to the criminal complaint, FBI agents spoke interviewed Ray twice in September. In one of the interviews, his parents said they were scared of him and locked their bedroom door at night.
"Ray stated he had just completed a 28-day residential treatment at the Western State Hospital in Hopkinsville, Kentucky and was not threat to himself or others. Ray joked he was a threat to himself because of his mouth. Ray stated he did not recall sending emails to any news station.
