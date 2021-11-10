NASHVILLE (WSMV) – The FBI is looking for any information on a suspect connected to a missing person cold case from 1995.
Six-year-old Morgan Nick went missing on June 9, 1995 after she was taken from a parking lot near the Wofford baseball field during a little league game.
The FBI agents believe that Billy Jack Lincks is a person of interest and are seeking out any information about him.
According to a statement from the FBI Lincks, who served in World War II, was born and raised in Crawford County, Arkansas. He then worked at Braniff Airlines in Dallas, TX from 1962-1974.
In the late 1970s, Lincks returned to Van Buren, Arizona. According to the FBI, two months after Nick’s disappearance, Lincks tried to abduct another girl in Van Buren eight miles from Wofford baseball field.
He was later sent to prison and died there in 2000.
If you have any information about Lincks' life, call the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI .
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.