NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Metro Police officers from the West Precinct are on the scene of a reported bank robbery in Bellevue.
Investigators are gathering clues at the Regions Bank at 181 Belle Forest Circle.
Eyewitnesses say there are officers at the scene putting up crime scene tape.
No injuries are reported at this time.
