NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - An FBI electronics technician from Antioch was arrested today for the sexual exploitation of children and receipt of child pornography.
The Department of Justice announced Justin D. Carroll, 38, was arrested by FBI agents this morning when he arrived to work at the Nashville FBI office. He will appear before a U.S. Magistrate Judge later today.
“I commend the leadership of the FBI for their quick and decisive action in this matter,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Stewart. “Once the suspect was identified as an FBI support employee, agents took swift action to prevent the continued victimization of this child and others. We will continue to work vigorously with our FBI partners to hold this individual accountable.” - Acting U.S. Attorney Mary Jane Stewart for the Middle District of Tennessee
The announcement added that according to the criminal complaint, Carroll was identified as the user of an email address which was connected to the facilitation and exchange of sexually explicit images and videos between Carroll and a 14-year-old female in Rhode Island.
Further investigation determined that the 14-year-old female met Carroll in an online chat room in the summer of 2020 and their communications continued over multiple communication platforms and eventually transitioned to Google Hangout and email, including her school email account.
Messages sent by Carroll consisted primarily of descriptions of intercourse and professions of love and included sexually explicit photos and videos exchanged between Carroll and the minor female.
All communications sent from and received by Carroll were determined to have been sent from his personal devices. Carroll had previously provided the minor female with his mailing address, listing the Nashville FBI Office’s street address.
The investigation also identified other accounts with which Carroll engaged or attempted to engage in sexually explicit conversations with minors and the investigation remains active.
If convicted, Carroll faces a minimum of 15 years and up to 50 years in prison.
