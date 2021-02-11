NASHVILLE (WSMV) - With Valentine's Day around the corner, the FBI is warning the public of a particular scam that plucks at the heartstrings and robs victims of their savings.
Romance scams are prevalent and common during this time of year.
FBI officials say the scammers take advantage of people looking for companionship or romantic partner son dating websites, apps, and more with the purpose of accessing their financial or person identifying information.
Consider the following tips if you start a relationship with someone you've met online:
- Research the person’s photo and profile using online searches to see if the material has been used elsewhere.
- Never provide your financial information, loan money, nor allow your bank accounts to be used for transfers of funds. Never send money to anyone you don’t know personally.
- If you are traveling to a foreign country to meet someone check the State Department’s Travel Advisories beforehand (http://travel.state.gov/), provide your itinerary to family and friends, and do not travel alone if possible.
- Beware if the individual seems too perfect or quickly asks you to leave a dating service or social media platform to go “offline.”
- Beware if the individual attempts to isolate you from family and friends or requests inappropriate photos or financial information that could later be used to extort you.
- Beware if the individual promises to meet in person, but then always comes up with an excuse why he or she can’t. If you haven’t met the person after a few months, for whatever reason, you have good reason to be suspicious.
- If you are planning to meet someone in person you have met online, meet in a public place and let someone know where you will be and what time you should return home.
