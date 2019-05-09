WASHINGTON (WSMV) - The Federal Bureau of Investigation is offering a reward of up to $100,000 for information leading to the arrest of a Chicago man accused of murdering his 26-year-old wife hours after marrying her.
Arnoldo Jimenez, 37, is described as a hispanic male 6 feet tall weighing approximately 200 to 225 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Jimenez is charged with first degree murder in the death of 26-year-old Estrella Carrera.
According to the FBI, Jimenez and Carrera celebrated with family and friends into the early morning hours of May 12, 2012. Investigators said on the way home Jimenez and his new bride got into an argument in his black Maserati, where he stabbed her multiple times.
Investigators said when Estrella failed to picked up her then 2-year-old and 8-year-old, family asked police to check on her. They found her body in the bathtub of her condominium in Burbank, Illinois.
Investigators learned through a close friend of Jimenez that if he was questioned by police to tell them he fled to Mexico.
Investigators believe Jimenez could be fleeing or could have already fled to Mexico. If you have any information regarding Jimenez, you're asked to call the FBI toll-free at 1-800-CALL-FBI.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.