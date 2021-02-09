FBI charges TN man with 1992 murder of mom, 4-year-old daughter

MERRILLVILLE, TN (WSMV) – A Humboldt man was charged with the cold case murder of a mother and her 4-year-old daughter in 1992.
The FBI charged 57-year-old Victor Lofton with two counts of murder of 21-year-old Felicia Howard and her daughter DenNisha Howard.
FBI agents said the Howards were shot and killed at an apartment in Gary, IN, on July 15, 1992. Hobart Police Det. Lt. Nicholas Wardrip said the deadly shooting "shocked our local community in 1992."
In February 2019, the FBI's Gang Response Investigative Team began re-investigating the deadly shootings. Jackson Police located Lofton on Feb. 5, and he is awaiting extradition back to Lake County.
"Lofton was born in East Chicago, IN but moved to Tennessee at an early age. Lofton was interviewed by investigators in September 2020; however, he denied knowing either victim or even being in Indiana at the time of the murders," Wardrip said in a statement on Tuesday. "Investigators utilized DNA technology and interviewed witnesses to bring the case together against Lofton."
Besides the FBI, the Gary, Lake County, and Humboldt worked alongside the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives
"This case should serve as notice to those committing violent crimes in Northwest Indiana that the tireless investigators of the FBI's GRIT Task Force will never rest to ensure justice for those who have been victimized, even if it's 29 years later," FBI Indianapolis GRIT Task Force Supervisory Special Agent Michael Peasley said in a statement on Tuesday.
