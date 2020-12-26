FBIT, ATF, and police search home in connection with Nashville RV explosion

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives along with Metro Police are searching a home in Antioch in connection with an explosion in downtown Nashville early Friday morning. 

The investigation is taking place at a home in the 100 block of Bakertown Road after a RV exploded outside the AT&T transmission building on Second Ave North around 6:45 a.m.

Metro Police said the incident was "an intentional act." The explosion damaged 41 businesses and injured at least three people.

News 4 crews are on the scene as authorities go door to door asking for information. 

 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.