NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives along with Metro Police are searching a home in Antioch in connection with an explosion in downtown Nashville early Friday morning.
The investigation is taking place at a home in the 100 block of Bakertown Road after a RV exploded outside the AT&T transmission building on Second Ave North around 6:45 a.m.
Metro Police said the incident was "an intentional act." The explosion damaged 41 businesses and injured at least three people.
News 4 crews are on the scene as authorities go door to door asking for information.
You can see agents going inside this door. We’re in Antioch just off Bakertown Rd. About 500 tips came in to help investigators. @WSMV #Nashville pic.twitter.com/NjJsaOIlbg— Joshua Cole (@JoshuaColeLive) December 26, 2020
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.