CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Clarksville man was arrested Wednesday morning for making online threats to a Planned Parenthood in Washington, D.C.
The U.S. Attorney's Office says that 20-year-old Jacob Cooper from Clarksville made threats online to "shoot up" the Planned Parenthood.
Cooper made the comments under the screen name Jacco on the website iFunny, where people share photos and videos.
According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Cooper wrote, "Make sure you tell them about how I plan to shoot up a planned parenthood facility in Washington D.C., on August 19th at 3pm" on someone else's post.
He also threatened to kill federal agents, saying "If you are a member of the FBI, CIA, whatever, and are on my profile I will trace your IP address and kill you if the opportunity arises. And I am dead serious about this. I’ll do it with ricin, a bomb, or .308. Whatever it takes, then end result will be the same. I am serious about this. If I am personally contacted by any federal agents, I will do this. I will kill you. Again, I am serious. Sic semper tyrannis."
Officials say Cooper faces a maximum of five years in prison.
Cooper appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Alistair E. Newbern today. A detention hearing is set for August 26, 2019.
The FBI is investigating the case.
