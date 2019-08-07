NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- The FBI believes a dangerous suspect from Mississippi could be in Tennessee.
Kennoris Lattrell Hughey is wanted by federal authorities on conspiracy to distribute drugs, and authorities say he must be considered armed and dangerous.
Hughey is 5'7" and approximately 167lbs, and has tattoos including praying hands on his back, a necklace on his chest, two small horns on his forehead, both arms, his left wrist, and also a scar on his back.
If you have any information regarding where Hughey may be, you're asked to call 911, or the FBI field office of the Middle District of Tennessee at (615) 736-5151.
