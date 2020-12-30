NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The tragic scene where a bomb went off in downtown Nashville on Christmas Day will be turned over from the FBI to Metro Police today.
Metro Police tell us a walk through with all law enforcement agency heads is scheduled for noon.
Business and property owners in the area of 2nd Avenue North are told there is a plan to respond to calls if they find any debris inside their building in the weeks ahead. Those calls will reportedly be handled by the Evidence Response Teams.
The Nashville Office of Emergency Management will continue to provide support by distributing tarps, plywood, securing cables, and other items to help property owners secure their buildings. You can find out how to donate supplies needed by clicking here.
According to officials, Broadway is anticipated to be open by the end of day and restricted areas will be bounded by the south side of Union Street, the east side of 3rd Avenue North, the north side of Broadway and the Cumberland River (noting that Union, 3rd Avenue, and Broadway will be open to vehicular traffic).
Metro officials also say they will have 140 officers spread throughout downtown Nashville ahead of New Year's Day.
