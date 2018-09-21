FAYETTEVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Fayetteville man has been arrested on a charge of unlawful pornography after an investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.
The Lincoln County Grand Jury returned indictments on Tuesday charging Andrew Laten Williams, 32, with two counts of unlawful photographing in violation of privacy. He was arrested and booked into the Lincoln County Jail on a $25,000 bond.
Investigators discovered that Williams accessed the victim’s phone while she was asleep on Feb. 2 and took photos of her partially covered without her consent.
The investigation showed that Williams sent those photos from her phone to a male friend of the victim.
Agents learned that on another occasion, Williams took screenshots of photographs of the victim from her phone and sent those without her consent to another male friend of the victim.
