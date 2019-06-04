FAYETTEVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has added a man wanted for kidnapping and auto theft to the Most Wanted list.
Terry Dewayne Taylor, 60, is accused of dropping off the victim inside the Fayetteville city limits on Monday. He then took the victim’s 2003 Toyota Four Runner and 29-year-old special needs daughter Chelsea Rose Riihmaa. Chelsea has cerebral palsy and is non-verbal. She is considered endangered.
A reward up to $2,500 is available for information leading to Taylor’s arrest.
Fayetteville officers received a call of a domestic disturbance in the city.
Taylor is around 6’2”, weighs 185 pounds with gray-brown hair and brown eyes.
Chelsea is around 4’10” with brown hair and brown eyes.
They were last seen in a 2003 gold Toyota Four Runner with Tennessee license plates CDW833.
If you have information about Taylor’s whereabouts, call the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND, Fayetteville Police at 931-433-4522 or Lincoln County Crime Stoppers at 931-433-STOP.
