Favoring the Fear - Why do people like to be scared?

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Scary movies are a way for us to escape and experience a different emotion but remain in control.
According to a report from NBC News, when your body has that feeling of fear, you produce endorphins, which can bring on a type of natural high.
But we all have different experiences with fear. People have different associations of what they find scary versus having fun.
“Being aware of the impact of anxiety or the impact of stress on your body,” explains Dennis McLeod II, Psychologist at VUMC. “You might find yourself feeling more anxious depending on what you’re putting in you. So I’ve heard people talk about their diet not just the food they eat… but also what they watch, what they listen to.”
Dr. Mcleod says it’s a good idea to maybe not watch the scary movie right before bed. Instead, give yourself a two-hour window when it comes to any screen time or at least 30 minutes.
He also says, “true crime,” or any violence, including shows like “Squid Games,” can bring on that anxious feeling.
Like so much in life…the advice is…Everything in moderation.
