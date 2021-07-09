NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Investigators believe the cause of an apartment fire in Nashville on Thursday evening was accidental.

The two-alarm fire was reported at the Stone Ridge Apartments on Piccadilly Row around 7 p.m.

One firefighter was taken to the hospital and 15 people were displaced as a result of the fire. A piece of debris fell on the unidentified firefighter while they were working to extinguish the flames.

Maria Ocampo is one of those who lost most everything in the fire, now she and her family are looking for a new place to live.

"Clothes, shoes, nothing," Ocampo said. "We don't have food, we lost everything."

Investigators said the fire is being classified "as accidental and the cause is an electrical failure of the power strip."

As workers put up gates around the building Friday afternoon, Ocampo stood by watching with her family - grateful they're ok and able to make their next steps together.

"That's so important for us, that's the most important," Ocampo said. "We are ok, it's just we lost everything, but we can get it back."

If you'd like to help the Ocampo family, a GoFundMe can be found by clicking here.