NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - February is American Heart Month and for one family in Nashville, their life has been impacted by CHD, Congenital Heart Defect.

Eric "Mobe" Bass, who spray painted the Tennessee Tough mural downtown for the Titans organization, is using his artistry skills to raise awareness for his son and others, who have experienced congenital heart defects.

While the Titans mural is the huge milestone in Mobe's career, the art he spray-painted at Fort Houston in the rail yard district less than a mile away from downtown Nashville will help raise awareness and money for those fighting heart issues.

"All the tubes and the IV. ... I don't wish anyone to have to see that. You feel completely helpless," Mobe said recalling everything his son Rainn has experienced.

That's why Mobe and his wife, Anna Bass, wanted to do something special for CHD community.

"We had idea to do a series of murals. My art is how I try to talk to people. We are titling this one broken heart of gold," Mobe said.

Each detail of the spray painting carries a meaning behind it.

"There will be a butterfly holding a needle and thread representing the surgeon repairing the broken heart," Mobe said. "The flowers are to symbolize growth. The butterfly is symbolic of frugality of life and transformation."

A total of $3,500 was raised from the family to help with this series. They expect to create three or four murals.

Mobe is still looking for outside locations so people can see and have safe spots where families can park.