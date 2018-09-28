NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A father is fighting for his life after crashing his truck into a car and a concrete mailbox in northwest Nashville.
Police said the rollover crash happened around 2 a.m. Friday in the 4100 block of Farmview Drive.
The truck was found 40 feet away from where it left the road.
According to police, the man was taken to the hospital in serious condition.
His son was in the car with him. He was also taken to the hospital. It's not clear how serious his injuries are.
It's unclear what caused the crash at this time.
