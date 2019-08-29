LEWIS COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - A Midstate woman feels violated after her father's ashes were stolen.
She said a man captured on her doorbell camera is the one who behind the crime.
The woman said around $10,000 worth of items were also taken including watches, a knife collection, and memorabilia.
“That was my dad. I lost him at a young age. Would love to have him back with us," Kathryn McDonald, the victim said.
McDonald's father died two years ago from pancreatic cancer. Now she only has pictures and memories of him.
“It hurts that someone came into our house. My son is tore up about it, but it’s another thing to take something that’s special to a family," McDonald said.
She's had a couple of restless nights since then. She came home to a refrigerator and back door left open on Tuesday.
"At that moment, I was like, okay, something’s wrong," McDonald said.
She saw the doorbell camera video hours later after she got back to her Walton Road home. No one was there when the man showed up at the front door.
On the video, he comes back a second time holding a hatchet behind him. McDonald said that was taken from their shed.
“I was scared. I didn’t know how long ago someone had been in the house, if they were still here," McDonald said.
She hopes someone will speak up before another family's home is targeted.
“It’s very frightening to know that he’s out there and that he’s armed. He did take two of our handguns. So, he is armed. There’s no telling what he will do next," McDonald said.
Lewis County sheriff's investigators said the man could be from neighboring Maury County. They hope someone recognizes him.
If you have any information, call the Lewis County Sheriff's Department at 931-796-5096 and ask for Investigator Brad Lawson.
