The bond between a mother and a son can be one of the strongest things in one's life, and for one family because of this, it might have saved a young man's life.
The problem is that this subject, for some reason, is taboo to many families and we are talking about testicular cancer.
"I went home depressed, angry, mad at the world..."
Father Ryan High School sophomore Luke Conger had every reason to feel that way. A rising star on the basketball team, he had to put his passion on hold.
"He came to me and said, 'Mom, something doesn't feel right...'"
And because Luke and his mom, Stephanie, have such a strong and open relationship where they talk about everything, Luke had no problem telling his mom what was going on.
"We had the ultrasound and the doc called and said, 'here is the deal, find a specialist ASAP because it is a tumor,'" said Stephanie Conger.
"I never thought I would have cancer," said Luke.
"We went to Vanderbilt on Monday, surgery was scheduled on Tuesday," recalled Stephanie Conger.
"I just wanted to keep playing, and I kept begging the doctor the next day and the next day, and he was like, 'no we need to do surgery the next day,'" recalled Luke.
Just three weeks after having surgery, Luke Conger took the court with his Father Ryan teammates for the first time.
"A lot of emotions going through my head that night," Luke remembers.
For Luke's doctor, John Thomas at the Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt, nothing but praise for Luke for being so proactive.
Luke Conger will have to go back once a month for a checkup to make sure everything is going smoothly. Luke just celebrated his 16th birthday last week, we hope that young man has many many more to come.
