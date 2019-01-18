WASHINGTON, DC (WSMV) - More than 125 students from Father Ryan High School along with 15 faculty and staff members marched in Washington, DC on Friday in the 46th Annual March for Life.
March For Life brings people from around the country together to speak out "about the sanctity of life from natural conception to natural death," according to a statement released to News4.
This is the 14th year that Father Ryan High School students participated in the march.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.