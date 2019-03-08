MCMINNVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The father of a 14-year-old high school student who took his own life is receiving an outpouring of testimonials from other students and their battle with bullying.

Branden St. Clair, 14, attended Warren County High School. He took his own life and his father suspects he may have been bullied.

“I think my son being surrounded by so much depression and suicide, I think that it became too much of a burden for him,” said John St. Clair.

John St. Clair has received an outpouring of support from other students battling bullying at Warren County High School.

“Crying to us, telling us that what has happened to my boy has saved their boy,” said St. Clair.

A father’s grief over his son’s death has opened a dialogue in McMinnville.

“This has drawn our attention from sorrow and brought a whole different kind of sorrow to us,” he said.

John St. Clair started a Facebook page in his son’s memory after 14-year-old Branden took his own life.

“I didn’t think maybe 20 or 30 kids would be on there,” said St. Clair. “Maybe they can all just talk about him on this page.”

The page has attracted more than 800 students and parents in less than a week, most of them with something to get off their chest.

“Just randomly message us on there saying they knew Branden or they wish then knew Branden and that they’re having the same thoughts or that they have in the past,” said St. Clair.

Thoughts of self-harm and suicide, stories about his talking others out of taking their own lives.

“I’ve talked seven or eight kids out of suicide and that moment I made them go wake up their parents,” said St. Clair. “I feel that I’m continuing maybe where Branden left off.”

The stories about bullying he reposted anonymously.

St. Clair said these stories pain a clearer picture about his son.

“The weight of the bullying and, I think, the weight of a little bit of a heartache from a girl, and then I think with my son being surrounded by so much depression and suicide, I think that it became too much of a burden for him,” said St. Clair.

St. Clair is committed to picking up where his son left off.

“I think we’re more proud of him now than we were when he was still with us,” said St. Clair. “I think we found out what Branden was supposed to do great now.”

St. Clair added he wanted the school to be held 100 percent accountable for what these kids are going through.

The school released a statement saying in part:

“Others have made very serious and unsupported accusations that the school has turned a blind eye to bullying and other heinous acts.”