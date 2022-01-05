Handcuffs Generic

NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A man was arrested and released from Davidson County Jail after he pulled a gun during a child custody exchange in December.

According to an arrest warrant, On December 12, 2021, Jalin M. Vinsang, 27, arrived to a meeting point to drop off his son with maternal grandmother.

While at the meeting spot, the grandmother and Vinsang began arguing regarding the child not being properly secured into the vehicle.

After noticing a passenger in the vehicle with the grandmother, Vinsang became more upset, stating he did not want his son around the passenger and began to use derogatory language.

Vinsang pulled out a small black handgun and began pointing it at the grandmother before being pulled back into his vehicle by a third party and leaving the scene.

Vinsang was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and will be in court in February.

