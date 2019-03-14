TAZEWELL COUNTY, IL (WSMV) - Jeffrey Reinking, the father of accused Waffle House shooter Travis Reinking, has been charged with felony unlawful delivery of a firearm.
The charge alleges that Jeffrey Reinking knowingly gave an AR-15 to his son between November 12 and November 30, 2017. Travis Reinking had been a patient at Methodist Medical Center of Illinois in the Mental Health Unit within the last five years.
According to Tazewell County, Illinois State Attorney Stewart J. Umholtz, there is a reason the state legislature made it a criminal offense.
"While I strongly support citizens rights under the Second Amendment, I also strongly support holding individuals accountable for the commission of criminal offenses related to firearms," said Umholtz.
Joel Brown, attorney for Jeffrey Reinking, released a statement Thursday afternoon denouncing the charges.
"Jeff Reinking has not committed a criminal offense. He has been charged under an Illinois statute that prohibits the sale or gift of firearms to someone who has been in a mental institution. But Jeff didn't sell or gift Travis the guns. The district attorney wants to pound a round peg into a square hole because of the terrible events that happened months after Travis's weapons were returned to him. Returning Travis's guns to Travis is not a criminal offense and we will fight it in court."
NBC affiliate WEEK-TV reports that Jeffrey Reinking had turned himself in and has since posted bond. He will be arraigned on April 25, 2019 in Tazewell County, Illinois.
