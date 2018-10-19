A father says it's painful not knowing many details in the murder of his young son. 18-year-old Brandon Adams was shot Sunday night in the McGavock High parking lot and later died. There has been no arrest in his case.
"I've never talked in front of a crowd," said Juan Adams, father of Brandon Adams. "I had to get the message across. I've been in prayer all week, all night, and God gave me the strength, and I knew it was something bigger than me, bigger than my son."
Juan Adams spoke to News4 just minutes after stepping down from the pulpit at the Donelson Fellowship. In front of a huge crowd of people, Adams delivered a eulogy for his own son.
Brandon Adams, who went by BDon, was a basketball star in the Lead Academy Class of 2018.
"He was nominated district MVP," said Juan Adams. "He had the skill set and mental capacity to play it."
Sunday night metro police said Brandon Adams and a family friend drove to the McGavock High parking lot to meet up with people. Police said someone got into the backseat of Adams' car. A second person threatened Adams and his family member with a pistol. Police said someone fired shots at Adams as he sped away. Adams crashed off McGavock Pike. He later died. The family member in the car was grazed by a bullet but refused medical care. The person in the backseat ran from the scene.
Police have impounded Adams' care and are processing it for forensic evidence.
"That's no phone call a father or a mother should ever get, that their child is a victim of gun violence," said Juan Adams.
In his son's memory, Juan Adams wants to set up the Forever Don Foundation, a non-profit to help families effected by gun violence. This new purpose is why Juan Adams felt he had the strength to speak at the funeral Friday.
"To parents, make sure you're in your child's life," he said. "If I said something that was going to help, that message needed to be given today."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.