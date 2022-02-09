HAWKINS CO., TN (WSMV) – Donald Wells, the father of missing 6-year-old Summer Wells, pleaded guilty to DUI in Hawkins County court Monday and must now serve 180 days in jail, according to an affidavit obtained WCYB.

WCYB staff reported that deputies arrested Donald Wells after driving his vehicle into the grass shoulder. The affidavit said he had bloodshot eyes and an odor of an alcoholic beverage. According to WCYB, Wells told officers that he had taken a couple of shots before driving.

Summer Wells has been missing since June 15th, 2021, and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is continuing its search to find her.

“We want to be clear that we’re doing everything within our power to find her,” the TBI said in a previously released statement. “We continue to work daily with the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI to determine what happened to Summer.”

Donald Wells was sentenced to 11 months and 29 days of jail time and must serve 180 days then complete inpatient treatment for at least 28 days, court officials told WCYB.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Summer Wells is asked to call TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.