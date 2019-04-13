Dace Martinez, who had been reported missing in August 2018, was found dead in Hermitage.

His remains were found last week and positively identified on Friday.

Kent Martinez, Dace’s father, moved to Tennessee in 2011. Dace Martinez moved here to join him last year.

While Dace is gone now, Kent Martinez still has hope because of his faith. He knows this all happened for a reason.

“I can’t even describe the pain of a parent losing a child,” Kent Martinez said.

He described his son as being loving, compassionate and full of promise. Dace was about to start a new job and a new journey before he disappeared.

“Everything just went dark that day, I mean nothing,” Kent Martinez said.

Dace Martinez was last seen on Aug. 25, 2018. Kent Martinez had gone to his brother-in-law’s funeral in Arizona. That was the last day he spoke to Dace.

“What happened? No notes, no nothing,” Kent Martinez said.

Police found the remains of Dace Martinez in Hermitage last week. The cause of his death is still unknown.

“We are given trials in life by our Father in heaven. These are what tempers the steel of a human being. These are what makes us who we are. It’s up to us to deal with these trials. They either make you or break you," Martinez said.

So many questions left unanswered, but Kent Martinez has come to terms with that.

“Answers will come in the eternities if I don’t get them here," Martinez said.

Police said they found no signs of foul play where his remains were found. His death is under investigation.