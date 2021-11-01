HAWKINS COUNTY, TENN. (WSMV) - The father of missing 5-year-old Summer Wells has been charged with driving under the influence by the Hawkins County Sheriff's Office, according to News4 partner WCYB.
The police report states that an officer saw a white GMC attempt to turn left on a road near the Hawkins County/Greene County line where the vehicle went into the grass shoulder.
Don Wells was identified as the driver after he told the officer he had taken a couple of shots before getting behind the wheel.
After failing a field sobriety test, Wells was arrested and later charged with open container, improper lane usage, expired registration, DUI, and violation of financial responsibility.
