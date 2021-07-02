MEMPHIS, TN (WSMV) - The father tied to an Amber Alert in West Tennessee has now turned himself in.
Barry Medlock and his attorney reportedly walked in to talk with police on Thursday, according to officials.
Medlock's wanted on murder charges after the mother of his child was dropped off and later pronounced dead at a hospital on Sunday.
The TBI has issued an Amber Alert for 7-month-old Braylen Hunter Clark. He is believed to have been taken by his non-custodial father, Barry Medlock.
He had been on the run since Monday when Memphis Police and TBI issued an Amber Alert for his 7-month-old son, Braylen.
Braylen was found safe at the Memphis Police Department on Tuesday.
